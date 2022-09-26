Make-A-Wish grants 9-year-old’s dream of meeting horses at Kentucky Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl’s dream came true on Monday thanks to the Make A Wish foundation and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with horses. Due to her medical concerns, Kori has never been able to take a vacation with her family together.

The Make A Wish Foundation in Florida said Kori’s wish was to go on vacation and see as many horses as possible, so a trip was planned to the home of the Kentucky Derby.

On Monday, Kori was able to visit the Kentucky Derby Museum and meet Ari, one of the museum’s miniature horses, and retired thoroughbred Rita’s Partner.

“Happy and special, just like me,” Kori said.

According to the organization, Make A Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes to children worldwide.

