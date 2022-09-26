Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.(Source: Wave News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot on the Watterson Expressway has died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37 year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar.

Jabar was shot while driving on the Watterson Expressway near the Southern Parkway exit on September 18th.

He was rushed to University Hospital and remained in critical condition until he died Friday September 23.

Deputy Coroner Steve Moran says Jabar was shot several times.

LMPD says all parties who were involved in the incident have been accounted for.

So far no charges have been filed in this case.

