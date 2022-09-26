Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park

Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in South Carolina.

Ruby Heider went missing around 7 p.m. Friday during a camping trip with family and friends.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Air Force, searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl. Bloodhounds and fellow campers also helped search the campgrounds.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Ruby was found safe around 11 a.m. Saturday, although she was frightened, cold, and dehydrated. She was found just a mile away from where she went missing.

“Every camper in this campground came out,” said Tracey Hagen, a camper. “We came out with flashlights, we started calling her name. We checked in with every camper at the site knocking on doors, asking if they had seen her.”

Poinsett Park spans 1,000 acres. Dennis says Ruby wandered off while looking for the bathroom at the campsite.

Dennis thanked the community for coming to help search, and the sheriff’s office shared photos of Ruby’s reunion with her parents on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Kieran Faulkner was arrested in connection to an Okolona neighborhood shooting.
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend,...
Jack Black makes stop at Louisville bowling alley while in town for Louder Than Life
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District passed Board Policy 6117 in a 5-1 vote at the...
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools