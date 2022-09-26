Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Monument for Gold Star Families unveiled in Jeffersontown

Gold Star Family Memorial Monument
Gold Star Family Memorial Monument(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a dedication for the families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice. A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled at the Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park.

The Gold Star signifies that a family member has died during their military service.

Sunday was Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.

The Gold Star is an honor a family hopes they never receive, but it’s one Lynn Romans wears with pride.

“I’m proud of my son that he died a hero. He really did, serving his country,” Romans said.

Lynn’s son, Sgt. Darrin Potter, died in Iraq on September 29th 2003, just 14 days after his 24th birthday.

“He was in a Humvee. There were four people in the Humvee, three of them got out safely, but Darrin was swept away in the water that the Humvee had plunged into,” Romans said.

When Romans was given the Gold Star, she didn’t know what it meant. Now she advocates for other Gold Star families.

“Nobody wants it. Nobody wants to join this group, but this Gold Star represents the ultimate sacrifice,” Romans said.

Romans spoke during the service, along with Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

“I feel privileged that you have come here and shared your loss with us because I realize today is something that rekindles that loss, and you’re here to share it with us,” Dieruf said.

With many Gold Star family members in the crowd, the monument was unveiled.

Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. That’s what is engraved into the granite.

“Many people forget that there’s a family behind that soldier that may have died. So one of our goals is to make sure that the families of those soldiers are not forgotten either,” said Mike King of the Woody Williams Foundation.

One by one, family members placed a rose at the base of the monument.

On the other side is a gold star that is visible from the road.

That way everyone can remember the sacrifices.

“I raised a hero and God bless America,” Romans said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
Slipknot
PHOTOS: Louder Than Life Day 2