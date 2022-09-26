Monument for Gold Star Families unveiled in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a dedication for the families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice. A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled at the Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park.

The Gold Star signifies that a family member has died during their military service.

Sunday was Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.

The Gold Star is an honor a family hopes they never receive, but it’s one Lynn Romans wears with pride.

“I’m proud of my son that he died a hero. He really did, serving his country,” Romans said.

Lynn’s son, Sgt. Darrin Potter, died in Iraq on September 29th 2003, just 14 days after his 24th birthday.

“He was in a Humvee. There were four people in the Humvee, three of them got out safely, but Darrin was swept away in the water that the Humvee had plunged into,” Romans said.

When Romans was given the Gold Star, she didn’t know what it meant. Now she advocates for other Gold Star families.

“Nobody wants it. Nobody wants to join this group, but this Gold Star represents the ultimate sacrifice,” Romans said.

Romans spoke during the service, along with Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

“I feel privileged that you have come here and shared your loss with us because I realize today is something that rekindles that loss, and you’re here to share it with us,” Dieruf said.

With many Gold Star family members in the crowd, the monument was unveiled.

Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. That’s what is engraved into the granite.

“Many people forget that there’s a family behind that soldier that may have died. So one of our goals is to make sure that the families of those soldiers are not forgotten either,” said Mike King of the Woody Williams Foundation.

One by one, family members placed a rose at the base of the monument.

On the other side is a gold star that is visible from the road.

That way everyone can remember the sacrifices.

“I raised a hero and God bless America,” Romans said.

