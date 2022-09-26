Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville.

Shwe Tun, 55. allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Shwe was arrested for murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to an arrest citation, Tun’s blood alcohol level was at .149, which is over the .08 legal limit.

Tun is set to appear in court Tuesday.

