Silver Alert declared for Indiana teen cancelled

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Hanlin, 13, of Scottsburg, Indiana.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Hanlin, 13, of Scottsburg, Indiana.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Joseph Hanlin, 13, of Scottsburg, has been cancelled.

The Indiana State Police cancelled the alert Monday morning.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police declared a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing teenager.

The Scottsburg City Police Department is looking for Joseph Hanlin, 13, of Scottsburg.

Jospeh was last seen in Scottsburg on Sunday at 7:15 p.m. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jospeh is a white male who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 lbs, and has brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green back pack, according to ISP.

If you have any information, call the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.

