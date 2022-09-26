Some Louisville streets to temporarily close for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard shut down on Monday for an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement.

Third Street was closed to through traffic between West Liberty and Guthrie streets on Monday. MSD said West Muhammad Ali Street will have one lane of traffic open between Third and Fifth streets.

The cavity beneath the roadway is around eight feet deep. MSD said there won’t be any disruption of sewer service during the repair.

There was no timeline for how long the repairs may take.

