UofL to support, preserve photo collection from Courier-Journal’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history.

On Monday, the university said an estimated three million photographs and negatives from the Courier-Journal and its parent company, Gannett, will be transferred to UofL Archives and Special Collections.

The Bingham family, who owned the Louisville newspaper from 1918 to 1986, made a separate donation to the collection, according to the release. The collection will be titled the “Barry Bingham Jr. Courier-Journal Photo Collection.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Courier Journal, Gannett, Emily Bingham, Molly Bingham and the rest of the Bingham family for making this historic gift possible,” Gonzalez said in a release. “Generations of readers saw these photos in their daily newspaper each morning, and now, future generations will continue to be able to study and appreciate the insight they provide into the history of our city, state, nation and world.”

The photos will be preserved and prepared for use by the public, including creating programming to display the many photos donated.

The collection includes photographs from events around the mid-1930s through the early 2000s when digital photography began to be used, replacing film. Events covered include the Great Flood of 1937, World War II, Kentucky Derby, presidential visits and more.

