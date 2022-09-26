Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL to support, preserve photo collection from Courier-Journal’s history

The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to...
The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history.(UofL Photo Archives / Barry Bingham Jr. Courier-Journal Photo Collection)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history.

On Monday, the university said an estimated three million photographs and negatives from the Courier-Journal and its parent company, Gannett, will be transferred to UofL Archives and Special Collections.

The Bingham family, who owned the Louisville newspaper from 1918 to 1986, made a separate donation to the collection, according to the release. The collection will be titled the “Barry Bingham Jr. Courier-Journal Photo Collection.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Courier Journal, Gannett, Emily Bingham, Molly Bingham and the rest of the Bingham family for making this historic gift possible,” Gonzalez said in a release. “Generations of readers saw these photos in their daily newspaper each morning, and now, future generations will continue to be able to study and appreciate the insight they provide into the history of our city, state, nation and world.”

The photos will be preserved and prepared for use by the public, including creating programming to display the many photos donated.

The collection includes photographs from events around the mid-1930s through the early 2000s when digital photography began to be used, replacing film. Events covered include the Great Flood of 1937, World War II, Kentucky Derby, presidential visits and more.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Kieran Faulkner was arrested in connection to an Okolona neighborhood shooting.
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend,...
Jack Black makes stop at Louisville bowling alley while in town for Louder Than Life
There will be a wine and beer garden, a silent auction and children's games with hayrides.
St. Luke's UCC Octoberfest returns Saturday
Yungblud
PHOTOS: Louder Than Life 2022 Day 1
Newburg Middle School welcomes students and parents to its Newburg Closet to pick up clothes,...
Program helping JCPS students get new clothes and school supplies