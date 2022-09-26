Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo Santana, 22, had been drinking and tried to force his way into the home Saturday night.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTERSON, Calif. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of fatally shooting an intoxicated intruder to defend her husband, who was fighting to keep him out of their home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo Santana, 22, had been drinking and tried to force his way into the home Saturday night.

Authorities said Yuhui Zheng, 50, tried to physically restrain Santana and was involved in a fight with him at the threshold of the front door.

His wife, Yang Luan, 45, grabbed a revolver she had gotten the day before and fired all rounds into Santana to protect her husband, the sheriff’s office stated.

According to detectives, interviews with people who knew Santana indicated he had a history of alcohol abuse and would regularly show up unannounced looking for his friends in the same neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in this case. Preliminary findings by investigators show this was an example of self-defense, though Santana was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and all findings will be submitted to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office for review of the legality of the homicide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Kieran Faulkner was arrested in connection to an Okolona neighborhood shooting.
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2022, in New York.
Boston Fed’s Collins says ‘higher unemployment’ needed
20-year-old Kieran Faulkner was arrested in connection to an Okolona neighborhood shooting.
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
Angelo Bernard, who lives near the Denka Performance Elastomer Plant, poses with his...
Civil rights law targets ‘cancer alley’ discrimination