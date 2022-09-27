Contact Troubleshooters
5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana; New Albany player wins $2 million

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Saturday night’s drawing.

The five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million, a release said.

A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.

One play won $1 million off of their ticket sold at Bedels One Stop Marathon in Laurel. Another player purchased a $100,000 ticket at a Marathon Express in Greenwood. Two players bought $50,000 winning tickets sold from Crown Liquors in Indianapolis and a Thorton in Edinburgh.

The winning Powerball numbers on Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Hoosier Lottery advised ticket holders to keep their ticket in a secure place and to consider meeting with a financial advisor. Winners should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

