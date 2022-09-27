Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fairdale High School trains next generation of first responders

Jefferson County Public Schools is showing off a program that is training the next generation...
Jefferson County Public Schools is showing off a program that is training the next generation of the city’s first responders.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is showing off a program that is training the next generation of the city’s first responders.

Fairdale High School hosts a variety of magnet programs within its school, including a community emergency service program for students looking to enter a career in the police, fire or EMS fields.

The “Next Generation Heroes” program trains students in those careers through hands-on learning. JCPS said the preparation helps prepare students for jobs immediately after graduation.

”It’s definitely really good, it’s introduced me to things I didn’t know before,” Fairdale High School student Gage Ross said. “I really enjoyed seeing the different aspects of the workforce, interacting with the gun belts, or the radar guns or the patrol cars. It’s really interesting for me to see.”

First responding agencies said careers in their fields are in high demand nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Shwe Tun, 55, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, allegedly...
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash.
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley...
JCPS: Students disciplined after BB gun was brought to Stuart Middle School