Fairdale High School trains next generation of first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is showing off a program that is training the next generation of the city’s first responders.

Fairdale High School hosts a variety of magnet programs within its school, including a community emergency service program for students looking to enter a career in the police, fire or EMS fields.

The “Next Generation Heroes” program trains students in those careers through hands-on learning. JCPS said the preparation helps prepare students for jobs immediately after graduation.

”It’s definitely really good, it’s introduced me to things I didn’t know before,” Fairdale High School student Gage Ross said. “I really enjoyed seeing the different aspects of the workforce, interacting with the gun belts, or the radar guns or the patrol cars. It’s really interesting for me to see.”

First responding agencies said careers in their fields are in high demand nationwide.

