Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Another beautiful afternoon underway

(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts near 25 MPH this afternoon
  • Cooler midweek; some may fall into upper 30s Wednesday & Thursday mornings
  • Remnants of Hurricane Ian could still impact our local weather this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and cool this afternoon with wind gusts over 25 mph at times keeping highs temperatures mainly in upper 60s.

Clear skies and light winds help temperatures slide into the low 40s overnight. Some of our colder locations can fall into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast. Despite the sunshine, cooler temperatures are expected; highs will only reach the low to mid-60s tomorrow afternoon.

Lows slide into the 40s Wednesday night beneath mostly clear skies. Our colder locations can once again fall into the upper 30s.

As far as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, there remains high uncertainty regarding the track of its leftover rain bands but there is enough data to keep the rain chance in the forecast for this weekend. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest track information and our local outlook.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Shwe Tun, 55, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, allegedly...
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash.
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/27
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/26
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/23
If a cloud is this heavy, why doesn’t it fall?
Behind the Forecast: Why do clouds float