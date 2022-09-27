FORECAST: Another beautiful afternoon underway

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts near 25 MPH this afternoon

Cooler midweek; some may fall into upper 30s Wednesday & Thursday mornings

Remnants of Hurricane Ian could still impact our local weather this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and cool this afternoon with wind gusts over 25 mph at times keeping highs temperatures mainly in upper 60s.

Clear skies and light winds help temperatures slide into the low 40s overnight. Some of our colder locations can fall into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast. Despite the sunshine, cooler temperatures are expected; highs will only reach the low to mid-60s tomorrow afternoon.

Lows slide into the 40s Wednesday night beneath mostly clear skies. Our colder locations can once again fall into the upper 30s.

As far as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, there remains high uncertainty regarding the track of its leftover rain bands but there is enough data to keep the rain chance in the forecast for this weekend. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest track information and our local outlook.

