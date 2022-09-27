FORECAST: Even cooler air settles in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Jacket-wearing weather for Wednesday

Sunshine continues through Friday afternoon

Weekend rain chances still in question with remnants of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coolest air we’ve seen since April is in the forecast tonight as lows drop well into the 40s, with some upper 30s in the suburbs and outlying areas. We’re not quite to the point where frost is likely just yet, but some areas will be close.

Wednesday is another breezy, cool day with highs only topping out in the 60s. We’ll see only a few thin clouds at times during the afternoon.

Wednesday night is another cool one in the 40s under a clear sky. It’ll be a bit breezy at times so keep the jacket handy! Thursday is a sunny affair with highs bumping up a bit closer to the 70-degree mark. What a stretch of fall-like weather we’ve had for the first week of fall!

On Friday we’ll notice an increase in temperature and cloud cover during the afternoon as moisture and energy from the remnants of Hurricane Ian get closer to us. At this point we’re keeping the weekend rain chance from these remnants very low as the current data suggests a path favoring areas to our east for more widespread rainfall. We’ll keep you updated!

