Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.

It’s the association’s highest honor.

WAVE viewers will remember Belski’s folksy style and passion for all things weather.

Belski was a pioneer of weather innovation, developing the area’s first weather blog, as well as being the first to present a daily 14-day forecast.

During his career, he was invited to the White House to meet with President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore for a discussion on global warming.

Belski’s awards and accomplishments are a laundry list of achievements, including 15 different Best of Louisville Magazine honors, the Best of Kentucky by Kentucky Monthly Magazine.

He also anchored Emmy-award-winning coverage of severe weather and received the Special Service Award from the National Weather Service and the Mark Trail Award for public awareness of NOAA weather radios.

One of his favorite pastimes includes weather folklore. He loves it so much, he wrote a book about it that includes about 1,200 sayings. All proceeds from that book went to various charities.

His wife, Lynn, daughters Meghan and Sarah, and sons-in-law Andrew and Ben, witnessed his induction into the hall of fame along with friend and WAVE chief meteorologist Kevin Harned.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

