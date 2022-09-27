Goode Weather Blog 9/27

Cold this AM with Brandenburg down to 36°, Cumberland Co dropped to 33°!

SDF was at 49°.

Rest of the day should be similar to Monday with less lower deck of clouds and more just a higher deck. Wind gusts around 25 mph will once again be common.

Lows tonight will be cooler/colder if the wind relaxes on time. This would put many spots into the patchy frost zone tonight but a widespread killing frost still looks unlikely. Still worth highlighting for those that have annuals that they want to keep going a bit longer.

Main focus is still on IAN this weekend. The center of it looks to stall just NW of Atlanta as the low opens up. This will swing a few of its later outer bands to the northeast toward our area late Friday into Saturday. But they will be flying away from their source so how much of that can survive is unclear. Adjusted pops to a more tiered list of low north and slight/chance south. Ian’s interaction with FL is going to be key on of this and could still cause some changes at late Thursday PM’s forecast update.

Another trough/low wants to settle into the area next week but the downstream pattern is going to be dependent on Ian so that is causing some run to run variability right now. So low pops it is!!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.