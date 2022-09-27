Contact Troubleshooters
Half Price Books workers on Hurstbourne Parkway vote to unionize

The signed petition was filed by the United Food and Commercials Workers Union Local 227 on...
The signed petition was filed by the United Food and Commercials Workers Union Local 227 on Tuesday, representing 18 workers of the new and used bookstore on Hurstbourne Parkway.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at an east Louisville bookstore have won a union election and will now work to negotiate a union contract.

Employees of the Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway previously filed with the National Labor Relations Board in Aug. in an attempt to unionize.

According to United Food and Commercial Workers 227, the workers began organizing in June of this year. The union vote took place on Sept. 23.

Workers said the victory hopes to bring positive change to the workplace.

“I wanted a union for my co-workers and myself to have a say in the business we work so hard for every day,” Mary Condon, HPB bookseller said in a release. “We deserve a seat at the table, and a place for our ideas not only to be heard, but for us to negotiate their implementation. I look forward to our voices together being a positive change at Half Price Books.”

“Our workload continues to increase, but staffing levels and our pay have not,” Grant Cottingham, HPB bookseller said in a release. “Without booksellers, there is no Half Price Books. We look forward to bargaining a contract in good faith that reflects our valuable work.”

The workers said they hope to soon scheduled dates with the company to begin negotiating their first union contract as soon as possible.

