JCPS 4th grade class featured in The New York Times

JCPS students featured in NY Times
JCPS students featured in NY Times(Jefferson County Public Schools)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School 4th grade class was recently featured in The New York Times.

Back in August, an editor with The New York Times emailed JCPS asking if they would like to participate in a learning project.

JCPS agreed, and editors spent two virtual days working with students.

As a result, Johnsontown Road Elementary School teacher Molly Hall had her students’ work published in the Sunday edition of The New York Times.

