JCPS: Students disciplined after BB gun was brought to Stuart Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Stuart Middle School students after a BB gun was found on Tuesday.

Principal Darren Dawson said a student had reported that another student might have brought a gun to school.

Security within the building was increased and JCPS Security along with Louisville Metro officers were called to search the building.

During the search, officials found a BB gun.

Dawson said the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

