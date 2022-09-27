JCPS: Students disciplined after BB gun was brought to Stuart Middle School
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Stuart Middle School students after a BB gun was found on Tuesday.
Principal Darren Dawson said a student had reported that another student might have brought a gun to school.
Security within the building was increased and JCPS Security along with Louisville Metro officers were called to search the building.
During the search, officials found a BB gun.
Dawson said the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
