JCPS: Students disciplined after BB gun was brought to Stuart Middle School

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley...
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station Road(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Stuart Middle School students after a BB gun was found on Tuesday.

Principal Darren Dawson said a student had reported that another student might have brought a gun to school.

Security within the building was increased and JCPS Security along with Louisville Metro officers were called to search the building.

During the search, officials found a BB gun.

Dawson said the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

