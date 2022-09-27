Contact Troubleshooters
LG&E boosts support for winter heating assistance

Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric announced a new initiative to help support the most vulnerable customers during cold winter months.

While natural gas prices are expected to rise compared to last year, the company said it would increase its matching fund for the Community Winterhelp program.

Community Winterhelp is a nonprofit organization in Louisville that helps customers in financial crises pay their heating bills, according to a release. The organization is managed by the Louisville Urban League and the Association of Community Ministries.

This year, LG&E will increase its match to $2 for every $1 donated by residential customers to the fund throughout the months of October through December.

“We have a simple mission statement, neighbors helping neighbors,” Marlon Cummings with Community Winterhelp said. “Sometimes you’re the neighbor who needs help, and sometimes you’re the neighbor who wants to help. We want all of us to be in this helping business. To help the people who live, work, and play in Louisville.”

Since the program was founded in 1983, Community Winterhelp has raised more than $8.5 million to the program, with $3.3 million donated by LG&E.

Funds have helped assist around 35,000 customers seeking assistance with paying their heating bills, the release stated.

LG&E residential customers who would like to donate to Community Winterhelp should add the donated amount to their monthly heating bill or by mailing a check or money order with “Winterhelp” in the memo line to:

LG&E

ATTN: Customer Commitment Department

P.O. Box 32010

Louisville, KY 40232

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

