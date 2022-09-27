Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville nonprofit helping with water relief in US ahead of Hurricane Ian

A Louisville nonprofit organization is working to make sure fresh water is available for those who may be affected by Hurricane Ian.
A Louisville nonprofit organization is working to make sure fresh water is available for those who may be affected by Hurricane Ian.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is working to make sure fresh water is available for those who may be affected by Hurricane Ian.

WaterStep is manufacturing and planning to send off tools to help create safe drinking water when the hurricane makes landfall in Florida.

Doctor Joe Jacobi leads the WaterStep manufacturing team, and said that often when a disaster strikes, it’s hard to find certain supplies to help with relief.

Some of the equipment being made includes a portable generator-operated mini water treatment system that can provide 10 gallons of safe drinking water a day

WaterStep founder and CEO Mark Hogg said they’ve seen an increase in natural disasters the team has responded to.

“Disasters are increasing 14 to 17 percent, which is amazing it just compounds itself,” Hogg said. “This year we’re seeing that. It’s a crazy series of storms that’s been coming through this part of the world.”

WaterStep is accepting donations for its disaster relief fund. For more information, click or tap here.

