Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student

Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with the February 9, 2020 murder of Mykhi Brown, 16, a student at Moore High School.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020.

Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Stewart was arrested in May 2020 after police said he and a juvenile shot Mykhi Brown at 5th and Compton Streets the morning of Feb. 9, 2020.

Court documents also said Stewart and the other juvenile pointed a gun at a witness who saw them change clothes and put weapons and clothing they were wearing into a backpack.

Erwin Roberts with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Stewart’s sentences will run concurrent for a total sentence of 10 years.

Stewart was also on diversion at the time of Brown’s death, and a previous three-year sentence for Stewart was revoked for a total of 13 years to serve in prison, Roberts confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

