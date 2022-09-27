Contact Troubleshooters
Manual grad Carter makes first Cards catch count

UofL wide receiver Jaelin Carter
UofL wide receiver Jaelin Carter(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Manual High grad Jaelin Carter made a diving grab in the end zone on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. It was his first catch as a Card and just the second touchdown pass of the season for UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham.

“Just having him back is good for our team in that receiver room, he’s an older guy, so he’s been around for a little bit, so he kind of know, and just to get him back in the groove of things is really good for the offense, and the team,” Cunningham said.

Carter saw action 32 games over three seasons at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to UofL. He caught five touchdown passes a Colonel.

He figures to get more playing time in the final eight games of 2022 since Dee Wiggins is most likely out for the season with a foot injury.

He’ll definitely get more snaps if he makes more catches like the one he reeled in in Saturdays 41-3 win over South Florida.

“I thought Malik overthrew him but that was an unbelievable catch, I mean, full layout, got the ball, got it in on his body, it was a great, great catch,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “That will give him a lot of confidence, I mean he’ll remember that for the rest of his life, his first catch here in Louisville, for a touchdown there, but I think there’s more where that came from. He’s got a lot of ability. I think he’s got some potential really help us this year and this was, really basically his first game playing this season and hopefully we can expand on that.”

Carter and the Cards (2-2) visit Boston College (1-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

