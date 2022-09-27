Order issued to help emergency crews get to states impacted by Hurricane Ian

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order on Tuesday to help get emergency crews to states impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Commercial vehicle drivers who are involved in the process of restoring power or clearing debris are temporarily exempted from limits on driving hours and stopping at weigh stations, according to the order.

Permit fees are exempt for overweight or over-dimensional loads and International Registration Plan requirements are waived as well for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.

“We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area,” Gray said in a release.

The order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and also have a copy of the order in their vehicles.

To view the order, click or tap here.

