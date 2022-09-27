Section of La Grange Road to close for cross drain replacement

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A section of La Grange Road in Henry County will be closed this week for a cross drain replacement.

The closure will be on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between Hieatt Lane and Jackson Road.

Local traffic can enter the work zone, but through traffic must use a different route, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC also said that drivers should use caution when crossing the newly replaced cross drains. A layer of dense grade rock will be placed on the drains until asphalt can be poured.

