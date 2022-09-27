Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament.

The tournament happened in early September in Bowling Green, where Shelby County’s team took home the gold.

On Monday, the Shelby County Stars received an escort across Shelbyville from local police and fire departments as part of a celebration parade.

The city said they were proud of the achievements and hard work throughout this season.

“This isn’t just a team, it’s a family,” parent Heather Faulkner said. “And seeing the way these kids encourage each other and support each other, it makes me want to be a better person. Just watching how they are with each other. My son said yesterday said he feels like a superstar by the way Shelby County has been treating these athletes these past couple days.”

More than 500 athletes took part in the state competition.

