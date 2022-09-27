Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin.

Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.

Shortly thereafter, Fox is accused of ditching the clothes he was wearing and the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Sheriff Mike Smith of Knox County found the truck behind a house on Moore Hill Road near Corbin in Knox County.

He was then arrested without incident and charged with 1st degree robbery. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.