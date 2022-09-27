TSA tips to plan your travel with a firearm

Contact Troubleshooters
The TSA demonstrated the do's and don'ts of how to travel legally with your firearm during an event at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday season means more people traveling. But if you’re planning to bring a gun with you, do you know the proper way to store it?

The TSA demonstrated the do’s and don’ts during an event was at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

They said you must have a hard shell case with foam on the inside. The case must be able to be locked and secured. Any ammunition should be removed from the firearm and kept inside the magazine or an ammo box inside the case.

Travelers just need to be extra careful when packing their bags when it involves a firearm. If you’re caught with one at security it could cost you big time.

“It’s forgetfulness and it’s just not paying attention to what you’re bringing to the airport, so it’s completely avoidable,” siad Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. “But it’s one of those things that’s going to cost you in the long run. You may have to rebook your flight. You may have to pay a civil penalty of up to $13,000. You may have to go to court depending on what local law enforcement decides to do.”

Howell said the big take away is this - before you leave for the airport do a 5-minute check of all your belongings. Make sure you don’t have anything dangerous, like a firearm or other prohibited items, that’s going to slow you down or potentially get you arrested at the TSA security checkpoint.

One of the most important things to do is claim the firearm at the ticketing counter. Make sure in its own case or secured in a box inside your suitcase, but don’t bring it to the security checkpoint.

Louisville airport security has already detected 37 firearms this year. Last year they found 51.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

