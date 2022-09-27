Urban garden and cafe being built at Charlestown High School

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Students at a Southern Indiana high school are getting some generous donations with the building of an urban garden and café.

The Cal Ripken, Senior Foundation is partnered with Niagara Cares has volunteers there to help build the urban garden and cafe today and tomorrow. Charlestown High School students will then work together to grow their own ingredients to create healthy meals for a better lifestyle.

The non-profits will also give Charlestown High a commercial refrigerator, commercial sink, cooking necessities and more to make this a successful learning experience.

“So, the main focus here with Niagra and the Rip Foundation is all about health lifestyles. Health lifestyles for us is both fitness and nurtition-based,” said Scott Swinson of the Cal Ripken, Senior Foundation. “Today, we’re really focusing on the nutrition piece by building them an urban garden that’s going to be used by science and culinary departments. The science class is going to start the germination process, get the plants to a place where they can be transplanted into the outdoor gardens, and then from there the culinary department is going to harvest the plants and then use those to cook meals for teachers and students throughout the year.”

The reveal will be held Thursday and the students will make meals for the volunteers as a thank you.

Volunteers are turning an unused courtyard at Charlestown High School into an urban garden.

