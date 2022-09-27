Contact Troubleshooters
Yarmuth presents $330,000 to help West Louisville kitchen incubator expand

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presents a West Louisville kitchen incubator for $330,000 in...
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presented $330,000 in funding for a West Louisville kitchen incubator.

Chef Space, a food business accelerator in the Russell neighborhood, is expanding and providing additional space and equipment for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs.

The congressman received the federal dollars through the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program.

He believes this program gives local entrepreneurs the chance to succeed and congratulated Chef’s Space for their hard work.

“I just want to congratulate the men and women who have come through this operation and who have made a new life for themselves and a stronger life for themselves and in doing that benefited the local economy, provided great services for the community,” Yarmuth said. “It’s a triple win or maybe even more.”

Chef Space opened its doors in 2015 has had 21 successful businesses made by people who graduated from the program.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

