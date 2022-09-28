Contact Troubleshooters
21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking

Michael Greenwell, 21.
Michael Greenwell, 21.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking.

Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw Michael Greenwell, 21, getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.

The officer ran the license plates and confirmed the car was stolen.

According to court documents, the victim of the carjacking gave officers a description of the suspects involved. Greenwell matched the victim’s description and was armed with a handgun.

The driver of the car, a juvenile, also matched the victim’s description. Documents said the juvenile admitted to the robbery and told officers other suspects involved were armed with handguns.

It is not clear how many people were involved in the carjacking.

Greenwell is accused of threatening physical force during the carjacking and provoking the juvenile to aid in the theft.

He is being charged with one count of robbery, unlawful transaction with a minor, receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

