Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday.

It was awarded under the category of television.

Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.(CNN)

“The Walking Dead” will be coming to an end this fall, but Reedus, who wears many hats, is set to reprise his role in a spin-off set to premiere in 2023.

For now, fans can catch a glimpse of his star on Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys and Costumes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public
It’s been two months since the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, and one local...
UofL hosting concert to benefit victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study