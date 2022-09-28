Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed foul play was involved in Stone-Gonzalez’s death.

Now her family is asking for help. The victim’s mother, Michelle Stone, has many unanswered questions and is looking for answers.

She said her daughter moved from Radcliff and only lived in Louisville for three weeks before she was killed.

Stone said she hasn’t heard from investigators since her daughter was found murdered that Wednesday afternoon.

She believes her daughter was targeted, but she doesn’t know why.

“It’s hard because her sister and I are the ones who found her,” Stone said. “We walked in on her. We walked in on her, and the one blessing that I got out of this is the fact that they didn’t kill my granddaughter.”

She said they found the two-year-old in the apartment with her mother, who’d been dead for about three days.

But Stone said there was evidence someone had taken care of the girl, who was clean and fed.

“Her smile and her heart of gold,” Stone said. “That’s what I want people to remember Kierra as. She had a good heart and she definitely didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Louisville’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

