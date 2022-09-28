Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother

Michelle Stone says she hasn't heard from investigators since her daughter, Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, was found murdered on September 21.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed foul play was involved in Stone-Gonzalez’s death.

Now her family is asking for help. The victim’s mother, Michelle Stone, has many unanswered questions and is looking for answers.

She said her daughter moved from Radcliff and only lived in Louisville for three weeks before she was killed.

Stone said she hasn’t heard from investigators since her daughter was found murdered that Wednesday afternoon.

She believes her daughter was targeted, but she doesn’t know why.

“It’s hard because her sister and I are the ones who found her,” Stone said. “We walked in on her. We walked in on her, and the one blessing that I got out of this is the fact that they didn’t kill my granddaughter.”

She said they found the two-year-old in the apartment with her mother, who’d been dead for about three days.

But Stone said there was evidence someone had taken care of the girl, who was clean and fed.

“Her smile and her heart of gold,” Stone said. “That’s what I want people to remember Kierra as. She had a good heart and she definitely didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Louisville’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Shwe Tun, 55, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, allegedly...
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash.
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of...
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash
Michael Greenwell, 21.
21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking
As part of KenTRUCKy Day, Ford celebrated its 109-year history by revealing the all-new Ford...
Ford debuts all-new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs
Jefferson County Public Schools is showing off a program that is training the next generation...
Fairdale High School trains next generation of first responders