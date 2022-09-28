Contact Troubleshooters
Federal trial for LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor case delayed

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A trial date for two officers charged federally in connection to the case of Breonna Taylor has been delayed.

Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, along with Brett Hankison and Kelly Hanna Goodlett, were charged in August for civil rights violations the night Breonna Taylor was killed in the midst of a raid at her home in March 2020.

According to the FBI, Jaynes is accused of lying about verifying information on the warrant affidavit used to search Taylor’s home, while Meany is accused of approving an affidavit to get the search warrant even though he knew it was falsified.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Jaynes and Meany appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial conference, where a judge had postponed the trial to give both sides a chance to review evidence in the case.

Thomas Clay, Jaynes’ attorney, is also seeking a change in venue for the trial.

“There is very little middle ground on this, you are either on one end or the other,” Clay said. “And I think, given those circumstances, it’s justified before the case goes to trial for the court to make some kind of inquiry if we can get a fair or impartial jury in this community.”

While the new trial date has not been set, it’s expected to be set at least a year from this October.

Two weeks ago, former LMPD detective Brett Hankison’s federal trial was also delayed after originally being scheduled for this October.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

