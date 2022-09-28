Ford debuts all-new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of KenTRUCKy Day, Ford celebrated its 109-year history by revealing the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night.

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck was teased on Tuesday morning after the company said it would be making a $700 million investment into the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

Ford said it is targeting best in class capability across the board with the new truck for towing, payload, horsepower and torque.

The new truck also has engine choices, including a standard 6.8-liter gas-powered V8, a 7.3-liter gas powered V8 and a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel.

Ford said the new truck also features 2kW of power on board through an outlet built into the truck bed, and a new heads-up display for towing information.

“This is an incredible night, which means a bright future for Ford and Kentucky in the decades to come,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at the event.

One year ago, Ford previously announced their investment in electric vehicle battery plants in Glendale, Ky. Beshear said he was proud of the investments made on Tuesday that continues to strengthen the relationship between the commonwealth and Ford.

“We’ve got 12,000 Kentuckians making half a million units of truck production, now we’re going into battery production in a couple years,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. “This is the real foundation for the future of our company.”

The new F-Series Super Duty truck is expected to launch early next year.

