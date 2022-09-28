Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Highs this afternoon nearly 10° below normal

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny through Friday AM
  • Clouds increase Friday PM through the weekend
  • Rain from the remnants of Ian will be possible at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny this afternoon and cool with highs only in the mid 60s. Winds will be much gentler but noticeable with gusts around 15 mph at times.

Tonight will be clear and cool; expect lows in the 40s with a few upper 30s away from the city.

Highs climb to near 70° Thursday afternoon beneath sunny skies.

Thursday night features clear skies and lows in the 40s.

As far as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, there remains uncertainty regarding the track of its leftover rain bands but there is enough data to keep the rain chance in the forecast for this weekend. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest track information and our local outlook.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Florida prepares for Hurrican Ian.
Louisville native prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian in Florida home
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/27
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/26