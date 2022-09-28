FORECAST: Highs this afternoon nearly 10° below normal

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny through Friday AM

Clouds increase Friday PM through the weekend

Rain from the remnants of Ian will be possible at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny this afternoon and cool with highs only in the mid 60s. Winds will be much gentler but noticeable with gusts around 15 mph at times.

Tonight will be clear and cool; expect lows in the 40s with a few upper 30s away from the city.

Highs climb to near 70° Thursday afternoon beneath sunny skies.

Thursday night features clear skies and lows in the 40s.

As far as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, there remains uncertainty regarding the track of its leftover rain bands but there is enough data to keep the rain chance in the forecast for this weekend. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest track information and our local outlook.

