Holcomb to lead economic development trip in Europe

Indianapolis, Ind. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will soon be heading to Europe to lead an economic development trip.

Indiana’s chief executive will be joined by state leaders, including Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Indiana Economic Development Corporation officials, as they head for Germany and Switzerland.

They are scheduled to depart from the Hoosier state on Sunday. The governor is expected to meet with officials in Germany on Monday and Tuesday, and then meet with officials in Switzerland on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this trip will focus on innovation and industries focused on the future.

“Germany and Switzerland have both been long-standing reliable partners with the Indiana for many years,” Holcomb said in the release. “As we think about the future of energy and industrial growth domestically, we must always keep in mind how far away global events effect our shared and connected economies. For example, the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia and I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change.”

Indiana is currently home to 535 European-owned businesses which provides 117,600 jobs. The Hoosier state exported $10.3 billion to Europe and imported $36.6 billion in 2021, according to the governor’s office.

Holcomb has visited Germany and Switzerland before. The governor spoke at the World Economic Forum held in Switzerland back in May.

This trip marks Holcomb’s 13th international trip as a governor. He visited Asia last month to meet with officials in Taiwan and South Korea.

