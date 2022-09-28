Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been ordered to probation.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.

WAVE News reporter Sean Baute is there in court and will have more on WAVE News at 4, 5 & 6.

