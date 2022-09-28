JenCare Senior Medical Center celebrates reopening on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JenCare Senior Medical Center celebrated their reopening Wednesday at their West Broadway location.

According to the release, thousands of seniors who live in the Louisville area will be able to get connected with community resources and participate in some fall activities with a fall festival.

”So here today we have some games, we have some food,” Dr. Michael Smith, JenCare Senior Medical Center Director said. “We have a lot of community resources available too to connect folks with certain resources that are available in the community And then we also really wanna have a chance to show off our new, and improved medical center. To help spread the word to all the seniors in our community.”

The medical center is one of five centers that will be bringing even more VIP and love to Louisville seniors with this development.

They will provide physician-led concierge-style care that gives patients better health to thousands of underserved seniors in the community.

Patients will have access to a direct phone number to their doctor and can schedule same-day or walk-in appointments.

To learn more about JenCare Senior Medical Center, click or tap here.

