Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced

Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday.
Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center.

According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday.

Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years and has been a blood donor since she was 18.

She began donating to the Hillview Kentucky Blood Center location earlier this year after she discovered it was just a few miles from her home.

Jones has really felt the impact of giving blood when her husband needed several units of blood following an emergency surgery for a collapsed lung. Without the blood, she would have lost him.

It’s always life saving,” Jones said. “One donation you can save two or three peoples lives and it’s always... I never wonder who got my blood I know a facility or hospital used it and it’s always good enough as far as it’s going to save a life and that’s what other people should do too.”

The new Toyota RAV4 will replace her 18-year-old truck.

