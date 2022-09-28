Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing

State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction.
State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction.

Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers within the past two years and state leaders say there’s been a serious need for housing people who are struggling. There’s now a partnership between public health and the University of Kentucky to assist with this.

“So we had to have another site, where people could search, by gender, by location, by zip code. Where there was available choices for housing for people in recovery, starting their recovery,” said Eric Friedlander, the Kentucky Public Health Commissioner.

It’s a partnership between the recovery housing network and the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center. Governor Beshear says as long as people are trying get better and get through their addictions, they want to help them.

“And just think what happens, when we have all the treatment beds we may need at one point. We have recovery housing to keep people in recovery. We have good jobs waiting when we provide them the skills,” Gov. Beshear said.

There are different types of recovery houses to keep a variety of different needs people may have based on them and their families.

“But we are also onboarding houses that will accept women with children or men with children. So if you go to the search criteria, that will display the houses that meet your needs,” said Terry Bunn with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.

Operation Unite works in drug treatment and recovery in southern and eastern Kentucky. President and CEO Nancy Hale says they welcome another tool to help such a critical need and that it fills a gap in continuum recovery care.

You can find the website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
Senator Rand Paul released a new TV ad featuring an alliance with Riley Gaines, a former UK...
Sen. Paul releases new campaign ad criticizing transgender athletes
Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many...
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida