LG&E, KU crews head south to assist with Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LG&E and KU crews headed down south Wednesday to assist with power restoration from Hurricane Ian.

According to the release, more than 200 employees and contractors from counties in Kentucky are in Florida and Georgia to help with power restorations after Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

The crews are made up of line technicians, team leaders, safety specialists and other additional support staff.

Many factors were considered before crews were assembled to send disaster struck areas but safety is their number one priority.

”Safety is at the foundation of what we do. So, that is a foundation that our crews will carry with them down into Georgia and Florida,” Liz Pratt, LG&E and KU Relations Manager said. “We participate in mutual assistance partnerships, so these are groups of utilities spanning more than 20 states, who come together in times of need. And so, being able to assist our utility partners down in Georgia and Florida is important, and in turn, in times where we may need assistance, we can then call on resources as well, to come help us here in Kentucky.”

Each storm and communities needs are different so it is unknown how long crews will be down south helping with restoration.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.