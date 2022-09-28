Contact Troubleshooters
LG&E and KU Energy crews helping with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts

LG&E and KU crews getting ready early Wednesday morning to head to the sunshine states to help with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hurricane Ian has started it’s journey across the Floridian peninsula after hitting the Gulf coast with the force of a Category 4.

Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities crews lined up early Wednesday morning and prepared for their deployment to help utility partners restore power after the storm has passed.

There are 200 line technicians, team leaders, safety specialists and support personnel helping with the restoration efforts.

Crews from 90 counties in Kentucky will then help utility partners in the effected areas within southern Georgia and Florida in the coming days.

Many factors are considered before LG&E and KU crews are assembled to send to disaster struck areas, but regardless, they always have safety as their number one priority.

”Safety is at the foundation of what we do,” LG&E and KU media relations manager Liz Pratt said. “So, that is a foundation that our crews will carry with them down into Georgia and Florida. We participate in mutual assistance partnerships, so these are groups of utilities spanning more than 20 states, who come together in times of need. And so, being able to assist our utility partners down in Georgia and Florida is important, and in turn, in times where we may need assistance, we can then call on resources as well, to come help us here in Kentucky.”

Each storm and communities needs are different, so it is unknown how long crews will be down south helping with restoration.

