Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of large amounts of cocaine, cash and an AK-47 rifle.

LMPD posted pictures of the goods that were seized following the arrest, which was made by the department’s Criminal Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad.

September 27, 2022

Police said the people were arrested in connection to possessing 17.5 pounds of cocaine, around $100,000 in cash and an AK-47.

Investigation is ongoing.

