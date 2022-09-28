Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges

Logo on the door of a Shively Police Department vehicle.
Logo on the door of a Shively Police Department vehicle.(Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested after a crash that injured four people will not be facing any criminal charges

The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace back on Aug. 30.

The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.

However, the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the case was dismissed.

“Developing evidence in the case did not support the charge against this defendant, so our office therefore moved to dismiss the case,” said Jefferson County Attorney’s Office spokesman Josh Abner.

Risen III was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

