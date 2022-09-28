Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say

Miguel Rechy Salcedo
Miguel Rechy Salcedo(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Scott County burglary is now in jail after deputies say they caught him trying to burglarize the same place again.

The sheriff’s office says a man was seen back in July on a home surveillance system at the scene of a criminal mischief and theft investigation on Cincinnati Pike.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miguel Rechy Salcedo was arrested Tuesday at the same place, trying to commit a second burglary.

He was arrested on the scene on two counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash.
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Highs this afternoon nearly 10° below normal
Gov. Eric Holcomb talked about Indiana’s investment in advanced manufacturing at the World...
Holcomb to lead economic development trip in Europe
Logo on the door of a Shively Police Department vehicle.
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges
It took Louisville fire crews 25 minutes to get the fire under control (Photo by the Louisville...
Nobody hurt after Portland neighborhood building, homes damaged in fire