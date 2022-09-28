Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Nobody hurt after Portland neighborhood building, homes damaged in fire

It took Louisville fire crews 25 minutes to get the fire under control (Photo by the Louisville...
It took Louisville fire crews 25 minutes to get the fire under control (Photo by the Louisville Division of Fire).(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A building and three neighboring homes were damaged from a fire in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

After receiving multiple calls, Louisville fire crews arrived at the scene of heavy fire in a vacant building at 5:22 a.m.

Defensive operations on the main fire building were deployed. Neighboring homes were also searched and hose lines were laid to protect surrounding homes, according to the Louisville Division of Fire.

It took 25 minutes and around 35 firefighters to get the fire under control.

LFD said the main fire building is a total loss and the three neighboring homes sustained minor damage.

Nobody was hurt, but four people were displaced from their home. The American Red Cross is now helping them.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is...
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash.
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

Latest News

LG&E crews are getting ready to head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
LG&E crews getting ready to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
'A Taste for Life' fundraiser happening soon
Delicious food for a good cause
Authorities say someone claiming to be a teenage girl reaches out to boys under 18 and coerces...
Police, Feds warn of ‘sextortion’ scam targeting teens
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother