Nobody hurt after Portland neighborhood building, homes damaged in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A building and three neighboring homes were damaged from a fire in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

After receiving multiple calls, Louisville fire crews arrived at the scene of heavy fire in a vacant building at 5:22 a.m.

Defensive operations on the main fire building were deployed. Neighboring homes were also searched and hose lines were laid to protect surrounding homes, according to the Louisville Division of Fire.

It took 25 minutes and around 35 firefighters to get the fire under control.

LFD said the main fire building is a total loss and the three neighboring homes sustained minor damage.

Nobody was hurt, but four people were displaced from their home. The American Red Cross is now helping them.

Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

