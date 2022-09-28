Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Report: Ky. has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report says Kentucky has some of the weakest laws on school sexual abuse in the country.

The Lexington Herald-Leader is publishing the results of a year-long investigation into teacher misconduct. The paper looked through 194 teachers who lost teaching licenses from 2016 to 2021.

Sixty-one percent of their cases were linked to sexual misconduct. Forty-four of those teachers were never prosecuted, while 37 had their charges dismissed, got probation, or served less than a year in jail. Only four served more than 10 years.

Right now, Kentucky does not require sexual abuse training for school workers.

This year a bill to require training for students passed in the House, but not the Senate.

You can see more from the Herald-Leader’s in-depth reporting by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
Senator Rand Paul released a new TV ad featuring an alliance with Riley Gaines, a former UK...
Sen. Paul releases new campaign ad criticizing transgender athletes
State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction.
Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
Travelers hoping to get a flight out of Orlando are now out of options and that is leaving many...
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida