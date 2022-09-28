Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Ft. Myers, Florida
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell giving press an update on Hurricane Ian.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains a top priority.”

Criswell said search and rescue teams are staged in Miami. She urged people to listen to local evacuation orders, but said for some it is now too late.

Criswell said, “for those people who didn’t evacuate and are now being asked to stay in place, they need to make sure that they’re getting to high ground.”

National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said that’s because Hurricane Ian could take up to 24 hours to pass over Florida, dumping up to two feet of rain in some areas and driving up to an 18 foot storm surge.

“That’s a lot of water. That’s dangerous, life threatening amount of storm surge.,” Graham said. “This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come.”

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Florida last week, freeing up federal funds days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Wednesday, President Biden said he spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

President Biden said, “I made it clear to the governor and the mayors that the federal government is ready to help in every single way possible.”

As FEMA tracks the hurricane from Washington, DC, the agency said fuel, food, water, and more than a thousand response workers are pre-positioned in and around Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Shalae Kelshawn Stewart Jr., 21, of Louisville, was arrested May 27, 2020 in connection with...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night.
Former WAVE meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Latest News

Over a two-day span Spectrum recognized and awards grants to five non-profits in the area for...
Spectrum awards more than $120,000 to Louisville area non-profits
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Teen killed in shootout had been staying with father before mother’s slaying
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday.
Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced