Spectrum awards more than $120,000 to Louisville area nonprofits

According to the release, over a two-day span Spectrum recognized and awards grants to five non-profits in the area for various initiatives.

Spectrum contributed a total of $121,000 to organizations through its Spectrum Digital Education and Spectrum Employee Community Grants programs. There two programs operate the Spectrum brand.

The organizations awarded these grants are: Louisville Urban League, Louisville Metro Housing Authority, The Hope Buss, Wayside Christian Mission, Snacks in Sacks and Elected Officials.

“We appreciate the partnership with all of our Spectrum Digital Education grantees, as they are instrumental in helping us provide support for digital literacy in the Louisville community,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President, Community Impact, at Charter Communications.

